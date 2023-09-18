HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

KTR hits out at PM Modi for his comments on Telangana in Parliament

Mr. Modi in the Parliament on Monday said neither Telangana nor Andhra Pradesh celebrated the division indicating that both States were not happy with the way the State was divided

September 18, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST

R Ravikanth Reddy
R. Ravikanth Reddy
Telangana Minister for Information Technology and Municipal Administration K.T. Rama Rao. File

Telangana Minister for Information Technology and Municipal Administration K.T. Rama Rao. File | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his comments in the Parliament on Monday (September 18) on the separation of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the Municipal Administration K.T. Rama Rao said Mr. Modi was hurting the sentiments of the people of Telangana.

In a message posted on X (formerly Twitter), Mr. Rama Rao said this was not the first time that such remarks were coming from the Prime Minister and it only shows his utter disregard for historical facts.

Mr. Modi in the Parliament on Monday said neither Telangana nor Andhra Pradesh celebrated the division indicating that both States were not happy with the way the State was divided.

In his post, Mr. KTR said “I am deeply dismayed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji’s comments regarding the formation of Telangana. This is not the first instance where the Prime Minister has made disparaging remarks about Telangana formation, and it reflects his utter disregard for historical facts,” Rama Rao tweeted.

Surprised at the comments that Telangana did not celebrate, Mr. KTR wrote: “To suggest that Telangana did not celebrate its statehood is not only factually incorrect but also comes across as ignorant and arrogant. In his attempts to criticize the Congress party, Prime Minister Modi has been repeatedly hurting the sentiments of the people of Telangana. It is crucial for political leaders in important positions to approach such sensitive historical matters with empathy and understanding, considering the emotions and sacrifices associated with them.”

The Minister reminded that “the people of Telangana tirelessly fought for six decades to attain statehood, a momentous achievement finally realized on June 2nd, 2014. The journey to statehood was marked by countless sacrifices, particularly from the youth of Telangana.”

Related Topics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Telangana

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.