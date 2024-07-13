KTR hits out at Govt. for recovery of benefits extended to people

Working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) K.T. Rama Rao has alleged that instead of keeping its pre-poll promises of introducing several new welfare schemes and enhancing the benefits in the existing schemes, the Congress Government in the State has resorted to a peculiar and inhuman move to recover Aasara pension amount from a large number of beneficiaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, Mr. Rama Rao said on Saturday that the Revanth Reddy Government had taken to serving notices on the Aasara beneficiaries asking them to deposit the money credited to their bank accounts citing various technical and petty reasons.

Citing an example, he pointed out that the government had served a notice earlier this week on an 80-year-old woman Dasari Mallamma in Bhadradri Kothagudem district living in Kothagudem town to repay ₹1.73 lakh paid to her an old-age pension within a week stating that she was sanctioned dependent pension in 2017 after her daughter, who worked in Health Department, passed away and was not eligible for Aasara pension.

Mallamma was not the only beneficiary of the Aasara scheme who received such notices but there were thousands of others across the State. He suggested the government stop such inhuman acts or else the people would revolt against the government sooner than later.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.