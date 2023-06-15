KTR, Harish urge people to give a hattrick to KCR

June 15, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - SIDDIPET

Information Technology and Municipal Administration Minister K. T. Rama Rao and Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao said Telangana is on the development path and called upon people to give a hattrick to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

While addressing a gathering at the district headquarters on Thursday after inaugurating IT Hub and modern slaughter house, Mr. Rama Rao said that the Swatch Badi being run at Siddipet would be started in all district headquarters. He said that Siddipet’s development is being envied by others. He also visited Swatch Badi where classes on sanitation and cleanliness are being taught.

“Several people ask me why there is special attention for Siddipet. It is the land which has offered revolutionary leaders to the State. If Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was not born in Siddipet would we have got Telangana as a State?” asked Mr. Rama Rao while addressing a gathering. Stating that Mr. Harish Rao has been focusing on development, Mr. Rama Rao said that he would enquire about the new initiatives whenever he passes through Siddipet to Siricilla.

Stating that development at Siddipet commenced in 1980, Mr. Rama Rao said that Dalit Bandhu in the name of Dalit Chaitanya Jyoti and Mission Bhagiratha origned at Siddipet long back and Mission Bhagiratha was copied by the Centre in the name of ‘Har Ghar Jal.’

Informing that Siddipet has become role model for development, Mr. Rama Rao promised to develop other constituencies on the same lines. He has also promised to expand the IT Hub to meet future requirements. Informing that IT exports have surged from ₹56,000 crore in 2014 to ₹2.41 lakh crore in the last nine years, Mr. Rama Rao said that it was not possible to offer government jobs to everyone. He said that private sector is being encouraged to offer jobs to the large number of youth in Telangana.

Mr. Harish Rao said that youth in other States are seeking a Minister like Rama Rao for them, impressed with his dynamism and the development that has been taking under his leadership. One could never imagine having an IT tower at Siddipet in the past and it was possible because of Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao, the Minister said, adding that efforts will be put in to bring more industries to Siddipet in consultation with Mr. Rama Rao.

