KTR, Harish Rao worried over emerging BRS scams: Jupally Krishna Rao

January 19, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Minister of Excise Jupally Krishna Rao said that BRS leaders K.T. Rama Rao and Harish Rao were worried over “new scams of the BRS government emerging every day and denting their image and their only hope seems to be spreading rumours about the Congress guarantees”.

In a rebuttal to the criticism of the BRS leaders that Congress won’t fulfil its promises, he said that BRS was trying to save its leaders and cadre by levelling baseless allegations against the Congress. The government has already implemented two of its six promises within a few days of coming to power and the remaining would be fulfilled soon.

However, Mr. Rama Rao and Mr. Harish Rao were frustrated over the scams of thousands of crores emerging every day in inquiries and afraid that the BRS cadre would revolt against their loot. He said the BRS had pushed the State into a debt of ₹7 lakh crore and the interest to be paid every year from now onwards is about ₹30,000 crore. “As people are realising how dangerous the BRS government was, the two leaders are trying to divert their attention. But, despite your best efforts, BRS will be emptied as people and also the cadre have realised the loot in the last two terms,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister asked KTR and Mr. Rao to explain why they could not fulfil the promises of three acres of land to Dalits, unemployment dole to the youngsters, double bedroom houses, KG to PG free education and 12% reservations to Muslims. “They forgot about these promises in the last 9 and half years and want the Congress to implement its promises within a month,” he said.

Desperate for BJP tie-up

Mr. Krishna Rao also alleged that the BRS was desperate to tie up with the BJP in the Parliament elections realising that it would lose deposits and the party would become redundant. “You have been with the BJP always supporting their bills and even the back channel discussions are on for poll understanding. Whom do you want to deceive?” he asked.

The Minister defended Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy meeting industrialist Gautam Adani in Davos and wondered whether the BRS was opposing investments coming to Telangana.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.