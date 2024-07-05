GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KTR, Harish meet Kavitha in jail

The MLC was told that petition would be moved for a bail in the Supreme Court

Published - July 05, 2024 08:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) K. T. Rama Rao and senior leader T. Harish Rao had a ‘mulaqaat’ with party leader and Member Legislative Council K. Kavitha, who is in judicial custody in the Delhi liquor policy case, in Tihar jail on Monday and discussed moving the Supreme Court to seek bail for her.

According to the party leaders, the two — who are elder brother and cousin, respectively, of Ms. Kavitha — informed Ms. Kavitha that a petition would be moved in the Supreme Court immediately after the court holidays/vacation was over. The two leaders are likely to stay put in Delhi to meet the legal experts to discuss the bail petition and until the petition is moved in the Apex Court.

They are understood to have told Ms. Kavitha to be brave and have faith in the judiciary, expressing hope that she would get bail soon. The party is planning to move the Supreme Court following the High Court turning down her plea for bail.

