KTR hails Ministers’ visit to residential school

Published - August 13, 2024 09:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao hailed the government for taking action on the problems faced by students of residential schools and requested it to provide better food, education and amenities.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mr. Rama Rao hoped that the visit of Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar to the residential school at Peddapur in Jagitial district would begin a change. He requested the ministers to address not just the issue of food quality but many others.

In a fresh incident, 24 students had taken ill due to food poisoning at Bibipet government school in Sangareddy district on Monday.

Meanwhile, speaking to some unemployed youths, who met him here on vacant posts in residential schools, Mr. Rama Rao suggested the government to fill up the remaining vacancies with candidates on the next merit list.

The youths told the BRS leader that the High Court had already issued five interim orders in the matter of GO 81 but the government was still citing it for not filling up the remaining vacancies.

