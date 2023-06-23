KTR going to Delhi a conspiracy to bring down BJP graph: Bandi

June 23, 2023 08:06 am | Updated 08:06 am IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday saw a BRS-Congress ‘conspiracy’ in Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao going to Delhi and meet Central Ministers to explain about the development under the BRS rule.

“The tour is only meant to defame the BJP and bring down our graph. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is trying to divert people’s attention from his government’s failures by calling PM Modi as his friend,” he told a public meeting at Bhupalapally on Thursday night as part of the ongoing campaign to propagate the Modi government’s achievements in the last nine years. The Congress leaders had been spreading disinformation about BRS-BJP having an “understanding”, he alleged, and pointed out that it was 12 Congress MLAs who joined the ruling party.

Public debate

Former Minister and BJP MLA Eatala Rajender challenged Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for a public debate in his constituency of Huzurabad on the implementation of BC Bandhu and the Dalit Bandhu.

Addressing a press conference at Huzurabad, he demanded that the government review the programmes as many of the 17 lakh Dalit families in his constituency got the benefit. And, those who got the benefit to set up shops and some who brought livestock were waiting for the second installment.

“What has happened to the Girijan Bandhu announced during the Munugode bypoll? KCR thinks of BC welfare only during elections. The eligible are running from pillar to post for income and caste certificates. Why can’t the government sanction ₹1 lakh for all the poor among the BC?” he questioned.

“The Chief Minister is the custodian of public money and has the onerous responsibility to spend judiciously and not as he likes,” he said. Mr. Rajender said he had no “enemies or groups” and dismissed “planted media stories” about him. “Delhi BJP leadership will take decisions at an appropriate time and I have no complaints being in the party,” he added.

