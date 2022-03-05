‘KTR giving false information’

Karuna Gopal, member, BJP National Manifesto Sub-committee, has alleged that Telangana Rahstra Samithi (TRS) working president and Industries Minister K. T. Rama Rao has been spreading false information and making false claims.

“Mr Rama Rao in every speech at every forum in India and outside always boasts about ‘Start Up ecosystem’ in the state and its leading pack. The fact is that Hyderabad under KTR is a. 2.22 percenter. We have just two Unicorns out of 90 in the country. India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has produced 90 Unicorns (billion dollar companies). They are all in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai. Hyderabad, that is highly hyped up (T-HUB, We HUB) had only one Unicorn and added one more recently (Darwin Box) just 2 per cent,” said Ms. Gopal while speaking to reporters at party office on Saturday.

“The statement by Mr Rama Rao that ‘Telangana is the most successful startup in independent India’ is exaggeration in his forte. I am asking him to show me one startup with that kind of beginning. With Hyderabad contributing more than 75 per cent of State’s GDP, TRS Government just inherited a ‘performing company’,” said Ms. Karuna.