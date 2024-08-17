KTR gives it back to Revanth, says CM will join BJP with his team soon

Hitting back at Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for his prediction that BRS will merge with BJP, BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao said that the former would join the saffron party along with his team soon.

At a press conference on Saturday, KTR claimed that Mr. Revanth Reddy had reportedly disclosed to his close aides his next political move, which would be joining hands with the BJP.

Stating that it was a matter of time before Mr. Revanth Reddy took the next step, KTR said that the CM had told Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah that he was born in BJP and will end his political journey in the same party.

“Mr. Revanth Reddy told Mr. Modi that he started his political journey with the ABVP and will end it under the same saffron flag. He must clarify this to the public,” KTR demanded.