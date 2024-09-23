KTR frustrated over future of BRS, says Komatireddy

Roads and Buildings (R&B) Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said the BRS has lost people’s faith and the baseless allegations of BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao reflected the frustration.

Responding to BRS allegations on Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, he said Mr. Rama Rao was worried about the party cadre and leaders leaving BRS seeing no hope and just to remain relevant he was resorting to baseless allegations. He asked KTR to be a bit responsible as he was a former Minister and such behaviour was least expected of him. Mr. Reddy alleged that it was the BRS that was steeped in corruption and BRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s family swindled ₹2 lakh crore from the ₹ 7 lakh crore debt they raised during their 10-year rule.

He alleged that KTR and Siddipet MLA Harish Rao were worried that they would be in trouble in the phone-tapping case. That is why they went to the US to ensure that former SIB chief Prabhakar Rao never returned to India to spill the beans about their role in the case.

Congress Whip Adi Srinivas too lashed out at KTR, accusing him of targeting the Chief Minister frustrated over his growing popularity. He said the Congress would soon reveal how deep KTR was into corruption when he was the Minister.