KTR flays Telangana govt for calling SRLIS tenders without approvals

Published - November 04, 2024 11:53 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

HYDERABAD

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has criticised the Congress government for its double standards in the matter of irrigation projects.

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, in a statement on Sunday, said that the present government and the ruling party leaders had spared no efforts in criticising the Kaleshwaram project and alleged large scale corruption in it, but was doing the same in the matter of tenders for construction distributaries of Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Scheme (SRLIS).

He sought to know how the government could call for tenders for works with an estimated cost of ₹1,074 crore when there were no approvals. He accused the Congress leaders of halting the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme works with vengeance against Palamuru people, forcing them to go on distress migration again.

He also criticised the government for not taking up fish seed release in the water bodies to help the fishermen communities.

