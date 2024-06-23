KTR flays Revanth on pruning number of beneficiaries in every scheme

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao has criticised Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for resorting to cuts in the implementation of every promise made in the run-up to the Assembly elections and he is increasingly becoming “cutting master” instead of being the CM.

He said during the Assembly election campaign, Mr. Revanth Reddy had been repeatedly asking farmers to get farm loans up to ₹2 lakh from banks in case they had not borrowed till then as the Congress party would write off loans up to ₹2 lakh immediately after forming the government. The government had initially announced that ₹39,000 crore would be written off but now it had pruned the amount to ₹31,000 crore, Mr. Rama Rao said in a social media post on Sunday.

He stated that the loan waiver quantum was being pruned in the name of farmers not having passbooks and ration cards. The BRS would not keep quiet and raise its voice on the behalf of the farming community if the number of beneficiaries was pruned on flimsy grounds such as not having passbooks or ration cards, income taxpayers even if they are small taxpayers and small government job holders.

The BRS leader alleged that the State government had denied gas cylinder scheme and 200 units free energy supply to a large number of households and now it was trying to repeat the same in case of ₹2 lakh farm loan waiver. He stated that the government was also playing hide and seek with regard to implementation of Rythu Bharosa.