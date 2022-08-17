KTR flays release of 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case

Need changes in IPC, CrPC and Juvenile justice: KTR

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
August 17, 2022 20:17 IST

K T Rama Rao | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao criticised the release of 11 convicts in Blikis Bano case by the Gujarat government on remission, stating that this action would make people lose confidence in the system. He has demanded that changes need to be made in IPC, CrPC and Juvenile Justice Acts to see that rape convicts get life imprisonment or death penalty without any escape.

In a release here on Wednesday, Mr. Rama Rao said that they must be sent back to prison and Gujarat government should withdraw its orders if Prime Minister Narendra Modi is sincere about his words of honouring women, as he told from Red Fort on Independence Day address.

“At the time 75 th Independence Day celebrations, the Gujarat government had shown its nature. Mr Narendra Modi must involve in the issue and should take a right decision. Recently, some minors escaped from severe punishment in rape case. They must be treated as majors in such crimes and must be awarded punishment on par with others. We have to create awareness among children about serious crimes,” said Mr Rama Rao.

Demanding changes in IPC, CrPC and Juvenile Justice Acts, the TRS working president promised to extend support for such changes to the Centre despite political differences.

