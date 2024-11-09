 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KTR flays Congress government for awarding Kondangal LIS works to two preferred companies

Two major companies were disqualified only to ensure the favoured companies got the project, says BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao

Published - November 09, 2024 06:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

HYDERABAD

Working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) K.T. Rama Rao has alleged that the Congress party is utilising Telangana as its ‘ATM’ (automated teller machine) to fill its coffers and the awarding of Kodangal Lift Irrigation Scheme contract to two companies after disqualifying two other major companies at technical bids level as part of that.

Mr. Rama Rao said on Saturday that by awarding the KLIS works to Megha Engineering and Raghava Constructions the Chief Minister had resorted to making money and sought to know how a company whose inferior work led to the Sunkishala Project retaining wall collapse could be given the works. He alleged that the project works worth ₹4,350 crore were shared between the two companies on a “quid-pro-quo” basis.

Alleging that the Chief Minister had resorted to misuse of power and his official position to disqualify two major bidders, he claimed that L&T and NCC having decades of experience in the construction sector were disqualified.

Mr. Rama Rao claimed that companies that were awarded the KLIS works had quoted 3.9% and 3.95% higher than the estimated cost indicating that the State government had engineered the bids so that they could be bagged by the two preferred companies.

Published - November 09, 2024 06:05 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.