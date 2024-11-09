KTR flays Congress government for awarding Kondangal LIS works to two preferred companies

HYDERABAD

Working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) K.T. Rama Rao has alleged that the Congress party is utilising Telangana as its ‘ATM’ (automated teller machine) to fill its coffers and the awarding of Kodangal Lift Irrigation Scheme contract to two companies after disqualifying two other major companies at technical bids level as part of that.

Mr. Rama Rao said on Saturday that by awarding the KLIS works to Megha Engineering and Raghava Constructions the Chief Minister had resorted to making money and sought to know how a company whose inferior work led to the Sunkishala Project retaining wall collapse could be given the works. He alleged that the project works worth ₹4,350 crore were shared between the two companies on a “quid-pro-quo” basis.

Alleging that the Chief Minister had resorted to misuse of power and his official position to disqualify two major bidders, he claimed that L&T and NCC having decades of experience in the construction sector were disqualified.

Mr. Rama Rao claimed that companies that were awarded the KLIS works had quoted 3.9% and 3.95% higher than the estimated cost indicating that the State government had engineered the bids so that they could be bagged by the two preferred companies.