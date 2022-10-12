KTR flays Centre’s move to make Hindi medium must in education

Telangana IT, Industries and Commerce Minister K.T. Rama Rao took strong objection to the Central government’s move to make Hindi a medium of instruction in all technical and non-technical educational institutions including Central universities and said it was unconstitutional and should be withdrawn immediately.

In a letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said the recommendation of the Committee of Parliament on Official Language headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah could take India backwards in terms of the nation's development.

In his letter, Mr. Rama Rao, who is also the working president of the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) detailed the far-reaching disastrous impact of the unconstitutional recommendation on current and future generations, the division it could draw between various parts of India, and other crucial aspects.

In this highly competitive globalised world, the recommendation of the Committee of Parliament on Official Language could take us backwards in terms of the nation's development. Given the huge non-Hindi speaking population in India the Central government’s move to make Hindi mandatory will also lead to socio-economic divisions in our country, he argued.

Drawing focus on how indirect imposition of Hindi was currently ruining the lives of crores of youngsters, the Minister said that students who pursue education in regional languages were losing out on Central government job opportunities as questions in qualifying tests for the Central jobs were in Hindi, and English only.

There are around 20 Central recruitment agencies that conduct the exams in Hindi and English. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts 16 recruitment exams for national posts in the two languages.

The Minister said that job announcements from Central recruiting agencies are scarce and the limited recruitment drives are discriminatory against the students who pursue education in regional languages. The Minister also requested the Prime Minister to conduct the exams in regional languages for the benefit of the job aspirants.