KTR faults Revanth Reddy for making Rahul Gandhi ‘lie’ about promises

May 06, 2024 01:10 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - HYDERABAD

Working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) K.T. Rama Rao criticised Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for making AICC leader Rahul Gandhi “utter lies” on the implementation of six guarantees, including ₹2,500 monthly assistance to women belonging to the below poverty line category.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at a roadshow in Karmanghat in Hyderabad in support of party candidate for Malkajigiri Parliamentary Constituency Ragidi Laxma Reddy, Mr. Rama Rao said people of Greater Hyderabad believed that the city would be developed further under K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s leadership and had given 16 seats to BRS. But, the people in rural areas believed in the false promises of the Congress party and supported it.

Also Read | BRS will not join NDA, INDIA Bloc post-poll: KTR

However, the Congress government had failed to keep up the promises, barring one or two, and people were highly disappointed with the government over ₹2,500 monthly assistance to women, ₹4,000 monthly social security pension, 10 grams gold along with ₹1 lakh under Kalyana Laxmi, two-wheelers to college-going girls, enhanced Rythu Bharosa, bonus to paddy and many others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stating that people were puzzled on how to take Mr. Gandhi’s claim that women in the State were getting ₹2,500 monthly assistance, he said Mr. Gandhi was innocent and he had read out a script handed out to him by the Congress leadership in the State.

He sought to know how the Chief Minister had arranged hoardings in the city claiming implementation of five guarantees while the fact remained quite opposite as the government was implementing free travel in RTC buses fully and ₹500 per gas cylinder and 200 units free energy supply every month partially.

The BRS leader cautioned people that BJP would make Hyderabad a Union Territory, if it was voted, to loot the city and to prevent that, the presence of BRS in Parliament with good numbers was necessary. He asked the people to support Mr. Laxma Reddy in the same measure as they did with L.B. Nagar MLA D. Sudheer Reddy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.