KTR extends support to two aspiring medicos

Both girl students, hailing from economically-disadvantaged backgrounds, scored more than 95% in Intermediate

Telangana’s Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister K.T. Rama Rao has extended support to two meritorious girl students who were struggling to pursue MBBS course owing to financial constraints.

The two aspiring medicos scored more than 95% in intermediate education, and secured MBBS seats in private medical colleges.

One of the students is Avunuri Akhila, whose father is a farmer and mother a homemaker. She scored 97.7% in intermediate, and was selected for MBBS course in Mallareddy College for Women, Suraram.

After learning about her situation through Twitter, he met Akhila in Hyderabad and enquired about her hardship. The Minister has extended support by providing financial assistance for her college fee and assured support in completing the medicine course.

The other student, Spandana, is from Bhadradri Kothagudem district who scored 95.2% in Intermediate and secured admission in TRR Medical College, Patancheru, under A-Category.

Her parents are daily wage workers. Mr Rama Rao has assured support to her for completing MBBS course.