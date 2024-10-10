KTR drags Konda Surekha to court over her remarks blaming him for actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha’s divorce

Extending his earlier notice to Telangana Forest Minister Konda Surekha for an unconditional apology, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao filed a case against her in the Nampally Special Courts on Thursday (October 10, 2024) under section 365 of the BNS.

The BRS working president said the Minister had made defamatory imputations against him with a motive to defame him and bring down his reputation. He also submitted newspaper clippings and hyperlinks of news and TV channel websites that carried the news to support his claims.

The case was filed by KTR’s lawyer Umamaheswar Rao and BRS leaders Satyavathi Rathod, Balka Suman, Tula Uma and Dasoju Shravan signed as the witnesses. The complaint said that KTR’s reputation was damaged due to the defamatory statements of the Minister that were telecast by the TV channels and also published in the newspapers. The complainant sought punishment to the Minister in accordance with the law.

Ms. Surekha had recently made some disgraceful comments against KTR blaming him for the divorce of popular Telugu actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha. She also claimed that some other actors left the film field unable to bear the harassment of KTR.

The BRS working president called those comments outrageous and demanded an unconditional apology. The comments also received criticism from the film industry, with Samantha and Naga Chaitanya asking the Minister not to involve their names in her political differences . The entire film industry stood behind Samantha and actor Nagarjuna’s family, against whom the Minister made ‘disgusting’ comments.

Earlier, Mr. Nagarjuna also filed a defamation case against the Minister for using his family members in her unsavoury outburst against KTR. The Nampally Court on Tuesday (October 8, 2024) recorded Mr. Nagarjuna’s statement in the criminal defamation complaint.