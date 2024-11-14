 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KTR doesn’t want industries to come due to hatred towards Revanth: Jagga Reddy

Published - November 14, 2024 11:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Ravikanth Reddy R 6731
TPCC working president T. Jayaprakash Reddy shows pictures of police attacking farmers during the BRS rule at a press conference in Hyderabad on Thursday.

TPCC working president T. Jayaprakash Reddy shows pictures of police attacking farmers during the BRS rule at a press conference in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president T Jayaprakash Reddy challenged BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao to prove if the police had laid hands on farmers for the first time. He said that he would provide all the evidence on how farmers were beaten up during the BRS government while it was acquiring land for Mallannasagar project.

At a press conference here on Thursday, Mr. Reddy said that atrocities of the BRS government against the farmers using the police were well documented. On the other hand, the Congress government was trying to take the farmers into confidence holding talks with them unlike the BRS government.

The Khammam incident where farmers were handcuffed for seeking the right price for chilly and scores of farmers attacked at Praja Bhavan proved the hostile attitude of the BRS towards farmers, he alleged. “The CM and I went to protest at Pragati Bhavan but we were not even allowed anywhere near it,” he alleged.

Mr. Jagga Reddy alleged that KTR does not want the industries to come to Telangana and damage the image of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, and the conspiracy of threatening the officials with physical attacks was hatched by KTR. “Don’t you want industries KTR? Don’t harm the interests of Telangana with your anti-Revanth attitude,” he pleaded.

He also charged the BRS with conspiring to bring down the government with the help of the BJP as Mr. Rama Rao was unable to digest that Revanth Reddy had become the Chief Minister against their wishes. That is why from day one the BRS efforts have been to defame the government with false allegations and accusations. “Mr. Revanth Reddy fought hard and the party made him the CM. BRS should become more democratic in their nature,” he said.

Published - November 14, 2024 11:33 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.