KTR doesn’t want industries to come due to hatred towards Revanth: Jagga Reddy

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president T Jayaprakash Reddy challenged BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao to prove if the police had laid hands on farmers for the first time. He said that he would provide all the evidence on how farmers were beaten up during the BRS government while it was acquiring land for Mallannasagar project.

At a press conference here on Thursday, Mr. Reddy said that atrocities of the BRS government against the farmers using the police were well documented. On the other hand, the Congress government was trying to take the farmers into confidence holding talks with them unlike the BRS government.

The Khammam incident where farmers were handcuffed for seeking the right price for chilly and scores of farmers attacked at Praja Bhavan proved the hostile attitude of the BRS towards farmers, he alleged. “The CM and I went to protest at Pragati Bhavan but we were not even allowed anywhere near it,” he alleged.

Mr. Jagga Reddy alleged that KTR does not want the industries to come to Telangana and damage the image of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, and the conspiracy of threatening the officials with physical attacks was hatched by KTR. “Don’t you want industries KTR? Don’t harm the interests of Telangana with your anti-Revanth attitude,” he pleaded.

He also charged the BRS with conspiring to bring down the government with the help of the BJP as Mr. Rama Rao was unable to digest that Revanth Reddy had become the Chief Minister against their wishes. That is why from day one the BRS efforts have been to defame the government with false allegations and accusations. “Mr. Revanth Reddy fought hard and the party made him the CM. BRS should become more democratic in their nature,” he said.