KTR doesn’t understand ‘soft language’: Jagga Reddy

Published - August 20, 2024 08:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

TPCC working president T Jagga Reddy addressing a press conference in Hyderabad on Tuesday

Accusing the BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao of losing sanity with his ‘insane’ comments on Rajiv Gandhi, TPCC working president T. Jayaprakash Reddy (Jagga Reddy) said the BRS leader would understand only the aggressive language of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and not fair criticism.

Defending Mr. Revanth Reddy’s strong comments against Mr. KTR over his remarks that Rajiv Gandhi’s statue at the Secretariat would be removed once they come back to power, Mr. Jagga Reddy said the BRS leader should be ready for more aggression if he doesn’t ‘control his tongue.’

Addressing a press conference at the Gandhi Bhavan, he wondered how KTR could insult a person like Rajiv Gandhi who brought technological revolution in the country computerising the government’s functioning and lapping the IT revolution that made India proud today.

“KTR is a beneficiary of the IT revolution in the country while working and later as a Minister for IT. Yet, the fact that he can’t acknowledge Rajiv Gandhi’s contribution only reflects his personality,” he said arguing that such a mentality can only be dealt with a strong language.

