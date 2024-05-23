KTR demands dismissal of Jupally from Cabinet following BRS activist’s murder

BRS has demanded that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy dismiss Minister for Excise Jupally Krishna Rao from the Cabinet for his “role in the attacks against party activists and murders” alleging that with his active support, the local Congress leaders and activists of Kollapur constituency are resorting to such attacks.

The party has made the demand following the murder of BRS activist and follower of former MLA Beeram Harshavardhan Reddy, Boddu Sridhar Reddy, 50, at Laximpalli village of Chinnambavi mandal of Kollapur constituency early on Thursday. Mr. Sridhar Reddy was allegedly axed to death while he was sleeping on a cot in front of his house.

Led by working president K.T. Rama Rao, party leaders Mr. Harshavardhan Reddy, R.S. Praveen Kumar, former legislators G. Balaraju, A. Venkateshwar Reddy and V. Srinivas Goud, and party’s social media convenor Manne Krishank visited the village and consoled the bereaved family. They stayed during the funeral and paid tributes to the deceased.

Speaking to the media later, he said it was just 10 days back that a delegation of party leaders made a representation to the DGP explaining the circumstances turning violent in the area, and alleging that Mr. Krishna Rao was “victimising BRS activists with the help of local leaders and activists of Congress and misusing police”.

He alleged that attacks on BRS activists had started immediately after the Congress came to power and in Kollapur constituency, two BRS activists had already been killed at the behest of the Minister – Mallesh Yadav of Gantraupalli in Pedda Kothapalli mandal and now, Mr. Sridhar Reddy.

“There are no preventive measures from the police despite the threats to BRS activists being taken to the notice of local police, SP and DGP,” he said, adding, “The BRS leadership will not be in a position to control the party ranks from resorting to retaliation in case police and government failed to check attacks on them.”

Mr. Harshavardhan Reddy, Mr. Balaraju, Mr. Praveen Kumar and Mr. Srinivas Goud alleged that Mr. Jupally Krishna Rao was responsible for the murder of BRS activist and he be removed from the Cabinet. They demanded that the government either order a judicial probe or any other impartial inquiry into the murder, and rising attacks on BRS activists in erstwhile Mahabubnagar district. Mr. Praveen Kumar demanded that the area be declared faction zone to control the increase in political violence.