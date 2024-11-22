 />

KTR demands Congress Govt in Telangana to scrap all deals with Adani Group

The BRS working president asks Rahul Gandhi, BJP leadership to specify their stand following US indictment of Adani Group

Published - November 22, 2024 04:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS)  working president K.T. Rama Rao addressing a press conference held in Hyderabad on Friday (November 22, 2024).

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS)  working president K.T. Rama Rao addressing a press conference held in Hyderabad on Friday (November 22, 2024). | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

HYDERABAD

The Opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has demanded that the Congress Government in Telangana cancel all agreements and deals made with the Adani Group and return ₹100 crore donation given by the group for the Young India Skill University, following the latter’s indictment in a bribery case in a US court.

Addressing a press conference held in Hyderabad on Friday (November 22, 2024), working president of the BRS K.T. Rama Rao said that unlike the BJP-led Government at the Centre and the Congress Government in the State, the previous BRS Government in the State had never laid a red carpet to the Adani Group and had never agreed to its conditions for investments in the State.

“A. Revanth Reddy led Government in Telangana had announced investment deals to the tune of ₹12,400 crore including ₹5,000 crore for two pumped storage power generation projects, data centres with another ₹5,000 crore, a cement unit at Ramannapet with ₹1,400 crore and ₹1,000 crore aerospace unit”, he stated and added that ₹100 crore donation to skill university would indicate shady deals. “I don’t think the StateGovernment would go ahead with the deals made with Adani Group without the high command’s nod”, the BRS leader argued.

