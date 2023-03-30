KTR demands Centre to apologise people for fuel price hike

March 30, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Working president of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Telangana Minister for IT, Industries and Urban Development K. T. Rama Rao has demanded that the BJP-led government at the Centre apologise to the nation for burdening the common man with skyrocketing fuel prices.

In a strongly-worded letter addressed to the Union government on Thursday he alleged that the Centre was looting the public in the name of international crude oil prices although its deceit stood exposed. “In 2013, when the cost of crude oil was US$110 per barrel, the cost of one litre petrol in the country was ₹76. Now the crude price is down at US$66 per barrel but the cost of petrol is ₹110 per litre,” he pointed out.

The Narendra Modi government was fleecing the poor and middle class by increasing prices just to benefit a few corporates. All essential commodities had become dearer due to 45% hike in fuel prices since 2014, he noted.

Stating that the State governments were forced to increase public transport fares due to rise in diesel prices , he said the public transport system was on the brink of a crisis due to the Centre’s policy. “Inflation is also at a 45-year high due to multiple failures of the Centre,” he noted.

The Minister wondered whether the Centre’s tall claims about importing crude oil at lower prices from Russia was passed on to the two companies to help them make huge profits instead of passing it on to the common man to provide some relief from price rise. The Centre was importing crude oil at lower prices from Russia, refining it and selling the refined fuel to other countries hiding the key information from public. It had also reduced tax on fuel to benefit some corporate companies, he alleged.

Taking pot shots at Union ministers for their remarks that bringing fuel under the purview of GST would reduce prices, Mr. Rama Rao said the LPG cylinder price, which was under GST, had been hiked from ₹400 to ₹1,200 making it the most costliest LPG cylinder in the world. He sought to know why the Centre had failed to control the LPG price though it was under GST regime.

He accused the Centre of conspiring to prevent discussion on the price rise in Parliament but said people were taking note of it. Rejecting the BJP was the only way to stop the loot by the Centre and also to bring down fuel price, he suggested.