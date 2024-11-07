 />
KTR defends ₹55 crore payment to Formula E Race, says intention was fair

Published - November 07, 2024 08:28 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao at a press conference in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Hyderabad

Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao defended the release of ₹55 crore to the organisers of Formula E-race by the previous government, saying it was done with a fair intention of ensuring the race came to Hyderabad, as planned.

Amid rumours that the government is planning to take legal action against him for releasing funds in “violation of norms”, he told reporters on Thursday that the money was paid to the organisers, as one of the sponsors backed out. The intention was to first pay the organisers and later, search for sponsors due to less time.

KTR said that as the Municipal Administration Minister, he had ordered the release of money from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and issued instructions to the then Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar. Later, he had also signed the necessary files for funds.

The former Minister argued that the Formula E race was part of a week-long series of events under the Telangana E-Mobility Week. In fact, the event brought in approximately ₹700 crore and attracted investments worth ₹15,000 crore.

He also pointed out that such races help the State and city’s visibility worldwide. He recalled how N. Chandrababu Naidu, as the CM of united AP, tried to bring the F-1 race to Hyderabad to put the city on the world racing map. “What I did was to attract E-race with a similar intention and succeeded,” he said.

Rejecting allegations, he said that there was no corruption as the government paid the money to keep the race in Hyderabad, which unfortunately was cancelled by the present Congress government.

He welcomed any inquiry against him and asked Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy not to undermine Hyderabad’s image by portraying negativity to drive away investors. He said cases should be booked against the government for driving away investments and not him.

