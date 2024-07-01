KTR dares Revanth Reddy to seek the resignations of six BRS MLAs those defected to the Congress party

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao on Monday dared Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to ask the six BRS MLAs those defected to the Congress party to resign.

Training his guns at Jagtial MLA M. Sanjay Kumar who switched over to the ruling party recently, Mr Rama Rao termed his decision as a ‘political suicide.’ “Let him resign to the MLA post and come forward if he has guts,” Mr. Rama Rao said while addressing an ‘Aathmeeya Sadassu’ of the party workers in Jagtial town on Monday.

Mr. Rama Rao accused Dr. Sanjay of defecting to the ruling Congress party for his selfish interests and to get the pending bills of his close relative, who owns stone crushers, cleared.

“If the elections are held now, the people of Jagtial will make him bite the dust and elect the BRS with a thumping majority,” he said, exuding confidence that the BRS would return to power.

He alleged that Mr. Revanth Reddy was hell bent on encouraging defections to divert public attention from his party’s pre-poll promises.

“He is engineering defections of MLAs one-by-one and spearheading a false propaganda against the BRS,” Mr. Rama Rao charged.

Their party leader ( T. Jeevan Reddy) also criticised the Congress party over admitting the BRS MLA from Jagtial into the ruling party in contravention of their party’s “Paanch Nyay” provision against defections.

It is the Congress party that sowed the seeds of the ‘Aya Ram Gaya Ram’ culture in politics, he alleged and said, “People should realise the true colours of the Congress party.”

“In 2014, a deliberate attempt was made to topple our TRS government. In such circumstances, two-thirds of the Congress legislators joined in our party as per the constitutional provisions,” he claimed.

A Congress MLC was sent away by the BRS cadres when he visited the Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad to meet Motilal Naik, a student of the Osmania University, who is on a hunger stir over the unresolved issues of the unemployed youth, BRS working president alleged.

BRS senior leader and former MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao, Chalimeda Lakshminarasimha Rao and others attended the BRS cadres’ meeting.