KTR dares CM to act against builders, officers who permitted unauthorised construction

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress government over the demolitions of structures by Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA), BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao dared Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to take stringent action against the officials, who gave permissions, and builders for taking up constructions.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday after a visit to the Fatehnagar STP, Mr. Rao expressed anguish saying that the government is adopting dual standards with regard to the influential people and the poor people while taking up demolitions.

“We are not going to keep silent if the government continues to target a few. What about the encroachments on the lakes? Is it not the then Congress government that gave permissions,” he questioned.

He dared the Chief Minister to prove his commitment and sincerity by ordering the demolition of the house belonging his brother, and a Minister, which are marked for demolition. He said the BRS would provide legal assistance to the displaced people to fight for their right. “Our legal team will handle all the cases. Affected persons can approach Telangana Bhavan or the local legislators,” he noted.

Mr. Rao KTR advised the government to stop the ‘drama’ over HYDRAA and focus its attention on improving the living conditions of people. Taking strong exception to demolition of the houses of poor people, he said a school girl was prevented from taking her text books, while another woman, who ran a footwear shop, and a pregnant woman - were not allowed to take out their belongings.

Stating that the government should have humane approach to the well being of the poor and the downtrodden, Mr. Rao said the BRS would take up the issue of the welfare of the people as they got a handsome mandate in the Assembly elections in twin cities and its surrounding areas.

The BRS working president said action should be taken against officials who gave permissions for construction in buffer zone. Maintaining that encroachments had been taking place since the last 70 years, Mr. Rao clarified that his party would not support encroachments or encroachers. Mr. Rao said that the BRS cadres would stand before bulldozers if the genuine persons are targeted.

He also faulted the move to sell 1000 acres of HMDA lands. He said until the displaced people along the Musi were given 2BHK houses, his party would not keep quiet.

Is Musi DPR ready?

Meanwhile, Mr. Rao faulted the government’s handling of the Musi Riverfront Development project. “Has the government prepared a DPR? The project cost quoted by the Chief Minister at different time raises question on the commitment. We had completed all the STPs and I wonder where is the need for such huge amounts to take up for the project now,” he noted. He alleged that a blacklisted Pakistani company was enlisted to take up the works.

Mr. Rao expressed anguish that the real estate sector revenue has dropped by 42%. “What will happen to the workers dependent on the real estate sector and construction industry?” he said. He credited the previous BRS government of constructing STPs and taking up massive developmental works in the twin cities and its suburbs.

