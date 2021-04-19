KTR dares Bandi Sanjay to get national project status to KLIP

Minister for IT K Taraka Rama Rao participating in various developmental works in Illanthakunta mandal of Rajanna-Sircilla district on Monday.

HYDERABAD

19 April 2021 18:39 IST

Minister questions the Karimnagar MP what he had done for his constituency during the last two years

Minister for Municipal Administration and IT K. Taraka Rama Rao has dared BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar to get national project status to the Kaleshwaram and Palamuru Rangareddy lift irrigation projects in the State.

“What has the Karimnagar MP done for his parliamentary constituency during the last two years. Did he get any additional funds to his constituency?” he questioned and alleged that Mr. Sanjay Kumar was known only for indulging in cheap politics by abusing Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and playing the religious sentiment. Challenging the BJP leader and the Centre to compete with the TRS in the developmental works, he suggested that the BJP MP should get national highways, Navodaya schools and additional funds for the development of the constituency.

The Minister, along with Manakondur legislator Rasamayi Balakishan, participated in various developmental programmes at Tahsildar office, Rythu vedika, weekly market, PACS paddy procurement centre, central lighting and Mahila samakya building in Illanthakunta mandal in Rajanna Sircilla district on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rama Rao said that the BJP, which had accidentally won from Dubbak Assembly segment, had failed to win from the two MLC seats in the State. Predicting that the TRS would win with a thumping majority from Nagarjunasagar byelections, he said that the BJP candidate would lose his deposit. He also exuded confidence that the TRS would win a majority in all the seven municipalities which would go to elections soon.

Claiming that Telangana State was transformed on the irrigation front with the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, he said that during this hot summer several lakes and rivulets were overflowing following the KLIP in the upland regions of the State. The Chief Minister’s initiatives for the welfare of the farmers had transformed the State into the rice bowl of the country, he stated.

Stating that the government had opened 6,400 procurement centres during last year, he said this season they were opening 6,700 paddy procurement centres at the doorstep of the farmers. He said that the government would soon issue new pensions and ration cards. Listing out welfare schemes for farmers such as Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima, among others, he said that Telangana was the only State in the country to provide ₹ 2,000 honorarium and 25 kgs rice to the private school teachers who lost employment due to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic situation.

He also announced sanction of 30-bedded hospital in Illanthakunta mandal and laying of four-lane road from Siddipet to Illanthakunta and also double lane works till Jillela checkpost. ZP chairperson N. Aruna, Collector D. Krishna Bhaskar and others were present.