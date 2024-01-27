GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KTR continues to think he is CM’s son: Madhu Yaskhi

January 27, 2024 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud, adviser to government Mohd Shabbir Ali and former MP Madhu Yaskhi Goud addressing the media on Saturday.

MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud, adviser to government Mohd Shabbir Ali and former MP Madhu Yaskhi Goud addressing the media on Saturday.

Congress leader Madhu Yaskhi Goud lashed out at BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao saying he continued to be under the impression that BRS was in government and he was son of the Chief Minister.

“KTR’s tone and tenor are highly objectionable and reflects his frustration after losing power,” Mr. Goud said at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday, where leaders from various political parties joined the Congress. He said that the minority leaders were attracted to the Congress given its secular culture and realising how the BRS had cheated them.

TPCC working president and MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud and adviser to government on SC, ST, BC and Minority departments Shabbir Ali invited the Nizamabad leaders into the Congress by offering them the party scarf.

Mr. Goud said that people were realising how effectively the Congress government was functioning under Mr. Revanth Reddy. Telangana is witnessing ‘Praja Palana’ (people’s rule) after a long time and that is why confidence of people was increasing day by day.

Mr. Goud said that Congress would sweep the Parliament elections and there was no scope for any other party, given the good performance of the government, which fulfilled two major promises within days of forming the government.

Mr. Ali said that 36 leaders from various parties in Nizamabad joined the Congress and this was a good sign for the party to win the Nizamabad seat this time.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.