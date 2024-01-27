KTR continues to think he is CM’s son: Madhu Yaskhi

January 27, 2024 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - Hyderabad

Congress leader Madhu Yaskhi Goud lashed out at BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao saying he continued to be under the impression that BRS was in government and he was son of the Chief Minister.

“KTR’s tone and tenor are highly objectionable and reflects his frustration after losing power,” Mr. Goud said at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday, where leaders from various political parties joined the Congress. He said that the minority leaders were attracted to the Congress given its secular culture and realising how the BRS had cheated them.

TPCC working president and MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud and adviser to government on SC, ST, BC and Minority departments Shabbir Ali invited the Nizamabad leaders into the Congress by offering them the party scarf.

Mr. Goud said that people were realising how effectively the Congress government was functioning under Mr. Revanth Reddy. Telangana is witnessing ‘Praja Palana’ (people’s rule) after a long time and that is why confidence of people was increasing day by day.

Mr. Goud said that Congress would sweep the Parliament elections and there was no scope for any other party, given the good performance of the government, which fulfilled two major promises within days of forming the government.

Mr. Ali said that 36 leaders from various parties in Nizamabad joined the Congress and this was a good sign for the party to win the Nizamabad seat this time.