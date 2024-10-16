KTR continues attack on Congress govt over Musi project, pledges support to victims

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao continued his criticism of the Congress government, led by A. Revanth Reddy, over the Musi riverfront development project. He also promised to visit areas impacted by the government’s actions, including the sewage treatment plants (STPs) constructed by the previous BRS government, and to offer support to affected residents, including legal assistance.

Speaking to the media after a meeting with MLAs and MLCs from Hyderabad at the BRS State office on Wednesday (October 16, 2024) to discuss the issues related to the ongoing Musi River project, KTR accused the government of targeting the poor. He questioned the government’s focus on Musi beautification projects, alleging that the government was prioritising flashy schemes over addressing real concerns. “One day they speak of beautification, another day of water issues, but where is the clarity on the ₹1.5 lakh crore they talk about? There isn’t even a Detailed Project Report (DPR) in sight,” he said.

Defending BRS’s previous efforts to beautify the river, he said, “We undertook Musi beautification without causing harm to the poor“. KTR alleged that the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) initiative had created fear among residents and builders, claiming it was being used to intimidate some big people.

Regarding real estate issues in the Hyderabad region, KTR stated that the actions of the Congress government had led to a decline in Hyderabad’s property market. He also challenged the government’s environmental policies, pointing out inconsistencies. “How can they justify cutting down 12 lakh trees in the name of beautification while ignoring environmental concerns elsewhere?” he asked, referring to past controversies pertaining to construction of flyover around KBR park.

