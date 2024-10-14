ADVERTISEMENT

KTR claims Congress leaders in Telangana protected despite ED searches

Published - October 14, 2024 02:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

He questions silence of BJP leaders

The Hindu Bureau

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao

Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) working president and Sircilla MLA K.T. Rama Rao has questioned the silence of Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders over the recent searches carried out by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Telangana.

“Who is the big brother protecting the Congress leaders in Telangana from the ED?” he asked in a statement. He alleged that Congress and BJP have a hidden bond in Telangana even as they fight it out politically at the national level.

Alleging that the BJP leaders have maintained silence on the ED searches of Congress leaders, he claimed that people have a right to know who was shielding the Congress leaders from further investigations.

Citing two incidents of ED searches in Telangana, he said one of the target persons was a ‘wealthy Congress minister in Telangana two weeks ago, which, according to media reports, revealed hundreds of crores in cash.’ However, neither the Congress, BJP, nor the ED has made any statement.

The second incident, he claimed, was the ED’s revelation that ₹40 crore, linked to the Valmiki scam in Karnataka, was funnelled into Telangana by the Congress during the recent Parliamentary elections. Despite this serious claim, there have been no arrests or formal investigations.

The former minister questioned the motives behind these delays, suggesting a deeper political conspiracy. “The public needs to know who is the ‘Big Brother’ ensuring that Congress leaders in Telangana are immune from ED scrutiny,” he asserted in a statement.

