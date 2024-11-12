KTR cites example to criticize Congress for hypocrisy on crony capitalism

HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has criticised the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for speaking against crony capitalism only as lip service, and either supporting it directly or doing nothing to stop it.

Addressing a press conference held in New Delhi on Tuesday (November 12, 2024) along with party MPs and other leaders, BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao said that both the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, other leaders of the Congress party, as also those of the BJP including the Union Ministers speak repeatedly against crony capitalism. But, in practice, they either supported it, or did not acting against it, he alleged.

AMRUT-II tender in Telangana

Citing the example of AMRUT-II tenders in Telangana, he noted that tenders were called for works worth ₹8,888 crore in February last and the contracts were awarded in six packages, including one worth ₹1,137 crore, to joint venture of Shodha Constructions, a company owned by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s brother-in-law, and Indian Hume Pipe (IHP) company.

Despite being a major company, IHP would be executing only 20% of the work, while Shodha - with no financial ability - would be executing 80%. In 2020-21, Shodha’s profit was just ₹3 crore and in 2021-22 it was just ₹2.5 crore. More importantly, awarding the contract to the company was in violation of the norms of office of profit provision.

He explained how Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was booked by the Enforcement Directorate on the charges of violation of office of profit provision and had to lose the post before getting it back after getting some relief in the court. Similarly, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi as the chairpersons of UPA-I had to relinquish one of the two posts she was holding on the same charges. So was that case with the then Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan.

Request to inquire into AMRUT-II tenders

Mr. Rama Rao stated that he, along with a BRS delegation, met Union Minister of Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday (November 11, 2024) and submitted a memorandum on the AMRUT-II tenders and explained the irregularities taking place. They had requested for cancellation of tenders and an inquiry into the tenders.

He stated that there was serious conflict of interest involved in the AMRUT-II contracts given to the companies owned by the kin of the Chief Minister as also Minister for Revenue P. Srinivasa Reddy. Prime Minister Narender Modi had himself alleged several times that Telangana had become an ATM for the Congress party but no action was taken.

Congress govt in Telangana spent ₹300 crore on ads in Maharashtra

The BRS leader also faulted the Congress Government in Telangana for spending ₹300 crore on advertisements in the media in Maharashtra in support of the Congress (MVA) there, which included ‘misleading’ information on fulfilling the poll promises in Telangana.