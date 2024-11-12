 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KTR cites example to criticize Congress for hypocrisy on crony capitalism

BRS leader faulted Congress govt in Telangana for spending ₹300 crore on ads in the media in Maharashtra in support of the Congress (MVA) there

Published - November 12, 2024 02:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao addresses a press conference held in New Delhi on Tuesday (November 12, 2024).

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao addresses a press conference held in New Delhi on Tuesday (November 12, 2024). | Photo Credit: @BRSparty

HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has criticised the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for speaking against crony capitalism only as lip service, and either supporting it directly or doing nothing to stop it.

Addressing a press conference held in New Delhi on Tuesday (November 12, 2024) along with party MPs and other leaders, BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao said that both the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, other leaders of the Congress party, as also those of the BJP including the Union Ministers speak repeatedly against crony capitalism. But, in practice, they either supported it, or did not acting against it, he alleged.

AMRUT-II tender in Telangana

Citing the example of AMRUT-II tenders in Telangana, he noted that tenders were called for works worth ₹8,888 crore in February last and the contracts were awarded in six packages, including one worth ₹1,137 crore, to joint venture of Shodha Constructions, a company owned by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s brother-in-law, and Indian Hume Pipe (IHP) company.

KTR alleges Revanth’s family secured AMRUT scheme contracts of ₹8,888 crore against norms

Despite being a major company, IHP would be executing only 20% of the work, while Shodha - with no financial ability - would be executing 80%. In 2020-21, Shodha’s profit was just ₹3 crore and in 2021-22 it was just ₹2.5 crore. More importantly, awarding the contract to the company was in violation of the norms of office of profit provision.

He explained how Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was booked by the Enforcement Directorate on the charges of violation of office of profit provision and had to lose the post before getting it back after getting some relief in the court. Similarly, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi as the chairpersons of UPA-I had to relinquish one of the two posts she was holding on the same charges. So was that case with the then Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan.

Request to inquire into AMRUT-II tenders

Mr. Rama Rao stated that he, along with a BRS delegation, met Union Minister of Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday (November 11, 2024) and submitted a memorandum on the AMRUT-II tenders and explained the irregularities taking place. They had requested for cancellation of tenders and an inquiry into the tenders.

He stated that there was serious conflict of interest involved in the AMRUT-II contracts given to the companies owned by the kin of the Chief Minister as also Minister for Revenue P. Srinivasa Reddy. Prime Minister Narender Modi had himself alleged several times that Telangana had become an ATM for the Congress party but no action was taken.

BRS alleges nepotism in striking deal with Swachh Bio; claims Revanth’s brother is a Director  

Congress govt in Telangana spent ₹300 crore on ads in Maharashtra

The BRS leader also faulted the Congress Government in Telangana for spending ₹300 crore on advertisements in the media in Maharashtra in support of the Congress (MVA) there, which included ‘misleading’ information on fulfilling the poll promises in Telangana.

Published - November 12, 2024 02:46 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana / Bharat Rashtra Samithi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.