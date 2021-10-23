KTR charges BJP’s Etela Rajender of meeting TPCC chief Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad

Revanth-Etala met at Golconda resorts, said KTR, adding, “we will release the pictures if they deny”

Reiterating his earlier charges of collusion between the Congress and the BJP, the TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao has alleged that Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy and BJP leader Etala Rajender had met at Golconda resorts.

“If they deny the meeting I am willing to release the pictures,” he said adding what more evidence one needs of their collusion with the sole purpose of defeating the TRS in Huzurabad. However, he clarified that there was no snooping on them but some fans of TRS government had clicked the pictures of their meeting.

Their understanding is so deep that Congress despite its decent presence will lose deposit in the bypoll, he claimed, and later Mr. Rajender will join the Congress party. “But we are comfortably winning Huzurabad despite the shady deals,” he clarified.

‘India in Gujratis’ hands’

Rejecting the allegations of family rule in Telangana and criticising the BJP leaders for ‘abusing’ Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and the family, he asked should the TRS too stoop down to the level of saying Gujaratis have taken over India. “That is the narrative in India now and should we also abuse them like the BJP is doing in Telangana,” he asked.

On the TRS targeting the rising fuel prices in its election campaign, he said we want to remind people how Mr. Modi had targetted the UPA government over rising prices and promised succour to the people if the BJP was voted to power.

“Fuel prices are almost doubled,” he said and ridiculed the BJP leaders’ advice to the State governments to reduce their taxes. “So Mr. Modi will increase the prices and we should decrease. What kind of logic is this,” he asked

Mr. KTR also took objection to the Election Commission of India’s decision to stop Dalita Bandhu till the bypolls were over and felt the Commission has crossed the limits in halting an ongoing scheme. “Anyway, they can’t stop it after the elections,” he said.