KTR cautions YouTube channels circulating false news

He threatens to move defamation suits, criminal complaints against such channels

March 25, 2024 04:20 am | Updated 04:20 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) K.T.Rama Rao has cautioned YouTube channels against spreading misinformation and false news about the BRS and its leaders, including him, with a malafide intent and warned them of filing defamation and criminal cases if they failed to mend their ways.

In a statement issued on Sunday, he appealed to the people of Telangana to stay alert against misinformation spread by such channels and their “propaganda”. He alleged that such channels were doing it intentionally and the party would officially lodge a complaint with Google against such channels.

The BRS leader stated that instead of being responsible for disseminating information, some YouTube channels were spreading false news repeatedly without any basis and the party is mooting legal action against such channels. The party would even file defamation suits and initiate criminal proceedings.

Mr. Rama Rao felt that the channels were showing illegal, fake and fabricated videos, either out of blind opposition to the BRS or for the sake of easy money allegedly being offered by the ruling party. Such acts were harming/ defaming him personally, and his party as part of a larger conspiracy against the BRS by creating confusion among people about it.

He said the party would also approach YouTube officials seeking a ban on such channels on their platform. He also appealed to the YouTube channels indulging in such acts to change their attitude or be ready to face the music.

