KTR cautions against coercive measures against citizens

January 05, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Minister for IT, Municipal Administration and Industries K.T. Rama Rao, on Thursday, cautioned the municipal officials against being overzealous in dumping garbage in front of homes of those not paying property tax, emphasising that such “coercive measures are not necessary”.

“We have to be judicious and methodical in our tax collection and aggressive measures are not required. We have had three lakh more assessments and got ₹380 crore without raising tax even by a single rupee,” he pointed out, addressing a workshop for municipal commissioners and deputy collectors at the Marri Chenna Reddy HRD Institute.

“We are here to help people, not to cause them trouble. Please look seriously into their grievances and bring it to the government’s notice whether it is about land use issue or others as you deal with the public everyday. If there is a need for change in legislations or rules, we will make the necessary changes,” he said.

Stating that TS was “leagues” ahead of other states in terms of providing basic amenities and civic infrastructure, Mr. Rao said even the Centre could not “ignore” the development and had recognised it by giving 26 awards for ULBs – Urban Local Bodies, here and three top village development awards too despite obvious ‘political’ differences.

“It is because of the effort put in by the officials more than public representatives. But, let’s not be content. We should be more innovative towards improving the living standards of people. The next six months should be used to ground works. Municipal commissioners and chairpersons doing good work will be rewarded,” he said.

Tasks include ensuring 99 remaining municipal bodies get open defecation-free status in addition to the 42, recycling solid waste including building debris, promoting greenery, take up construction of markets, crematoria/burial grounds, digital door numbering, bio-mining, faecal sludge treatment plants, mechanised dhobi ghats etc.

The Minister urged municipal officers to publicise “good works” done for citizens’ participation in owing up projects as “keeping the city or towns clean can’t be done by the sanitation staff alone.” The government had spent about ₹15,960 crore for ULBs development in the last eight years and was ready to provide more to meet the challenges of rapid urbanisation.

“We are soon going to have 50% or more population living in municipal areas. It is a challenge as well as an opportunity to deal with the densification of population in about 2,000 sq.km,” he said. Director of Municipal Administration N. Satyanarayana said about 1.64 lakh made self-assessments which alone generated ₹80 crore in property tax this year. About 1.20 lakh permissions were given through TSbPass online system, 2.80 lakh mutations done through Dharani, etc. MA & UD secretary Sudarshan Reddy and Administrative Staff College of India’s (ASCI) V. Srinivas Chary were present.