KTR calls Kishan Reddy’s bluff on medical colleges

Working president of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Minister for IT, Industries and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao described a social media statement of Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of North East Region G. Kishan Reddy on Centre establishing nine medical colleges in Telangana during the last three years as an “utter lie”.

Responding to the Union Minister’s social post, Mr. Rama Rao took to the same platform to state that he would respect the former as a brother but had not seen a more misinformed and hapless Union Cabinet Minister. “You had announced that Govt. of India sanctioned nine medical colleges to Telangana which was an utter lie. You didn’t even have the courage to apologise,” KTR remarked.

Mr. Kishan Reddy posted that the Centre had established nine medical colleges in Telangana during the last three years among 90 medical colleges established in the country including one each in Nalgonda, Suryapet, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri (AIIMS Bibinagar), Medak and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts and two each in Siddipet and Rangareddy districts.

KTR went on add that subsequently Mr. Kishan Reddy had announced that the Union Government intended to establish a Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Hyderabad. “Of course, as usual, your Gujarati bosses have shifted it to their State again. You have misled the people of Hyderabad, yet you don’t correct your false claim”.

“Continuing with your half-baked false propaganda, you have now started claiming that an integrated steel plant in Bayyaram is not viable as promised in the A.P. Reorganisation Act. You are clearly someone who just peddles half-truths and false news to please your bosses in Gujarat”, KTR remarked.

He demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi make an official statement on why Government of India was reneging on its promises to people of Telangana. “It’s a shame that not a single promise made in the A.P. Reorganisation Act has been kept either for Telangana or for the sister State of Andhra Pradesh”, KTR said highlighting that not just promises made to Telangana but even those to AP were not kept.