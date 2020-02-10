Telangana

KTR calls for mass plantation drive on Feb. 17

Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao has appealed to district Collectors and all other government officials to plant a sapling each on February 17 as part of ‘Haritha Haaram’ programme of government to mark the birthday celebrations of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

As working president of TRS, Mr. Rao also called upon party cadre to participate in tree plantation drive to be taken up on that day in a big way.

The drive will be befitting the occasion when he turns 66 as Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao has developed a liking towards tree plantation. The Chief Minister launched a green cover improvement programme as nowhere in the country, Mr. Rama Rao said in a release.

