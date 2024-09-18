GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KTR calls for immediate caste census, 42% reservation in local elections

Published - September 18, 2024 09:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao demanded the State government to conduct the comprehensive caste census immediately and stressed the need for legalisation of 42% reservation for BCs in local body elections. He warned of intensifying efforts if these demands were not met by November 10.

Addressing a press conference after meeting with Backward Classes (BC) leaders at Telangana Bhavan here on Wednesday, he criticised the Congress government for allocating only ₹8,000 crore in the State budget for BC welfare, despite a pledge of ₹1 lakh crore over five years and urged the allocation of at least ₹25,000 to ₹30,000 crore for BCs in the upcoming budget. He demanded that the government fulfil the promises made to BCs in the Kamareddy declaration.

Mr. Rao reminded that the BRS government had allocated more seats to BCs in elections and had taken several initiatives, including appointing 27 BCs as corporation chairmen and introducing financial aid for BC students under foreign education schemes.

The former minister also criticised the State government for handling BC-related issues, including the suspension of programmes benefiting Mudirajs and Gangaputras (fishermen communities) as well as deteriorating standards in Gurukul (residential) educational institutions.

Mr. Rao announced that the party would initiate field visits to assess BC-related issues. He also raised concerns about the government’s handling of health emergencies, citing increasing deaths in government hospitals and calling for immediate action on the viral fever and dengue outbreaks in the State.

Questioning the Central government on the ‘One Nation, One Election’ process, he urged clarity on the division and reorganization of Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies and the role of the Census in conducting elections. He also added that the BRS would soon announce its stance on ‘One Nation, One Election’. Leaders from Telangana MPTC forum Sarpanch Forum attended the meeting.

