KTR calls farm legislation ‘black laws’, renews appeal to make Bharat Bandh a success

The Telangana Minister called for raising a unified voice against what he termed a ‘conspiracy’ to hand over the farm sector to the corporate entities

Dubbing the Centre’s newly enacted farm legislation as “black laws”, Telangana Information Technology and Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao renewed his appeal to the farmers of the State to actively participate in the “Bharat Bandh” called by farmers’ organisations on December 8.

Mr. Rao, accompanied by Roads and Buildings Minister V. Prashanth Reddy, Home Minister Mahamood Ali and Transport Minister P. Ajay Kumar, inaugurated a slew of development works, including a mini tank bund encompassing a walking track, a park and an open gym at Khanapuram as well as “Vaikunta Dhamam” consisting of an electric crematorium at Ballepalli in Raghunadhapalem mandal near here on Monday morning.

A host of other development works worth about ₹150 crore have been lined up for inauguration by the Ministers later this afternoon. These include the IT hub at Khanapuram Haveli and the Road Over Bridge at Dhamsalapuram under the Khammam Municipal Corporation limits.

Addressing a gathering of farmers in Raghunadhapalem mandal earlier in the day, Mr. Rao called upon farmers and all sections of the State to make Tuesday’s Bharat Bandh a success in response to the appeal made by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to protect farmers’ interests.

Mr. Rao called for raising a unified voice against what he termed a “conspiracy” to hand over the farm sector to the corporate entities and make farmers labourers at the hands of the big corporate players. The TRS floor leader in Lok Sabha and Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao and others were present.