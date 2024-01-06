KTR calls cancellation of E-Prix a ‘regressive decision’ by Telangana Govt

January 06, 2024 12:21 pm | Updated 12:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and Sircilla MLA, K.T. Rama Rao said the cancellation of the Hyderabad E-Prix event is a “poor and regressive decision” of the Congress government in Telangana.

In a post on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) the former IT and Industries & Commerce Minister, who played a key role in bringing the event to the city, said it was a regressive decision by the Congress government. “Events like Hyderabad E-Prix enhance the brand image of our city and country across the world. We had put in a lot of effort and time to bring Formula E-Prix for the first time to India,” he said in the post.

In a world… https://t.co/8tCIBEcgB5 — KTR (@KTRBRS) January 6, 2024

“In a world where Sustainability has become the focus and Buzzword, KCR Govt had taken the initiative to use the Formula E Race as an occasion to also conduct a week-long EV Summit attracting EV enthusiasts, manufacturers and startups to showcase Hyderabad as an attractive investment destination. We had also launched the Telangana Mobility Valley to promote the State as the epicentre for Sustainable Mobility Solutions,” he said in the post.

Earlier, Formula E announced the Season 10 race calendar with the cancellation of the Hyderabad race scheduled for February 10 this year.

Alberto Longo, Co-Founder, Formula E, said they were extremely disappointed for the huge motorsport fanbase in India. He said it was an important and prestigious occasion for Hyderabad and the country. Unfortunately, the decision of the Government of Telangana means that will not happen, he said.