KTR blames Sonia Gandhi for deaths favouring separate Telangana

As Sonia Gandhi confirmed her visit to Telangana to participate in the State Formation Day decennial celebrations, BRS chose to target her indirectly by blaming her for numerous deaths before and during the Telangana Statehood movement.

ADVERTISEMENT

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao took to ‘X’ to blame the Congress for the deaths of Telangana youth, who had been agitating for a separate state since the 1950s. He said that the very presence of Martyrs’ Memorial was due to the Congress and its failure to deliver Telangana as per the aspirations of the people.

“Congress is responsible for the tragic deaths in Telangana’s statehood agitation,” he added. Recalling an incident in 1952, he alleged that Congress was responsible for the killing of six students in police firing near City College, when they were protesting against a unified Telangana. He also attributed the deaths of 370 youngsters in the Telangana separate statehood movement between 1969 and 1971 to Congress.

KTR further claimed that when the people of Telangana expressed their desire through votes by electing the Telangana Praja Samithi (TPS) as their aspirational representative, the Congress sabotaged those aspirations. “When TPS won 11 out of 14 seats in Parliament elections, who destroyed that party?,” he asked.

KTR said that Congress indulged in a similar sabotage trying to kill the aspirations despite making the promise of a separate state in 2004. Over the next 10 years, Telangana’s youth sacrificed their lives. Who is responsible for it?, he asked, indicating that it was Mrs. Gandhi. In fact, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also termed her as ‘Bali Devata’, he reminded, recalling the comments made by Mr. Revanth Reddy when he was with the TDP.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.