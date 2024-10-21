ADVERTISEMENT

KTR blames Congress govt. policies for nosedive in GST collections

Published - October 21, 2024 07:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

GST collection in Telangana

HYDERABAD

The policies of the Congress government in the State, particularly its emulation of ‘bulldozer raaj’, are impacting the economy adversely and bulldozing it badly as the GST collection in Telangana has nosedived to less than 1% of year-over-year growth for the first time, working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) K.T. Rama Rao has said.

In a statement, Mr. Rama Rao said on Monday that the GST collection had been registering at least 15% growth every year during the BRS rule. By registering the deep slump in the GST collection, Telangana was now competing with the economy of Uttar Pradesh successfully, he remarked.

Stating that Telangana had achieved the unimaginable feat of being in the last position in GST collections with its destructive policies, the BRS leader said the only sector that had been performing well in the adverse scenario was liquor sales and it would speak volumes of the government’s policies.

He observed, “It takes special talent to destroy a perfectly thriving economy like Telangana! I hope the CM has an answer to this”.

