GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KTR blames Congress govt. policies for nosedive in GST collections

Published - October 21, 2024 07:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
GST collection in Telangana, according to BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao.

GST collection in Telangana, according to BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao.

HYDERABAD

The policies of the Congress government in the State, particularly its emulation of ‘bulldozer raaj’, are impacting the economy adversely and bulldozing it badly as the GST collection in Telangana has nosedived to less than 1% of year-over-year growth for the first time, working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) K.T. Rama Rao has said.

In a statement, Mr. Rama Rao said on Monday that the GST collection had been registering at least 15% growth every year during the BRS rule. By registering the deep slump in the GST collection, Telangana was now competing with the economy of Uttar Pradesh successfully, he remarked.

Stating that Telangana had achieved the unimaginable feat of being in the last position in GST collections with its destructive policies, the BRS leader said the only sector that had been performing well in the adverse scenario was liquor sales and it would speak volumes of the government’s policies.

He observed, “It takes special talent to destroy a perfectly thriving economy like Telangana! I hope the CM has an answer to this”.

Published - October 21, 2024 07:58 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / politics / political parties / taxes and duties

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.