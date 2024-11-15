KTR behind Lagacharla incident: Congress

Hyderabad

Congress has increased its attack on BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao by squarely blaming him for the Lagacharla village incident, where the Vikarabad Collector and other officials were attacked recently.

While addressing the media on Friday, Tourism Corporation Chairman Patel Ramesh Reddy, Roads Development Corporation Chairman Malreddy Ramreddy and MBC Corporation Chairman Jaipal alleged that it was part of “KTR’s plan to destabilise the government”.

They said people were fed up with the ‘hate politics’ being spread by KTR and were wondering why the BRS has stooped to such low-level politics. While the Chief Minister is focussing on providing jobs to youngsters, Mr. Rama Rao’s only job seems to be to defame the government at any cost and stall development.

Mr. Patel Ramesh Reddy reminded how violent acquisition of land for various projects during the BRS rule was. In both cases, BRS was behind the attacks, he said.

Mr. Ramreddy said that Telangana has never witnessed such attacks on officials. Congress fought democratically despite the BRS government clamping down on protests. He argued that BRS leaders were worried about their scams being unearthed and huge debts they had left behind, being exposed. BRS government sold land and looted the State, he alleged.

Mr. Jaipal said that the concern being shown by BRS on land acquisition was fake and wondered whether they had any answer for the lakhs of acres that were fraudulently snatched away from farmers using the Dharani portal. Congress is only concerned about bringing industries to the State and not loot land, like the BRS, he said.