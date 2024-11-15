 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KTR behind Lagacharla incident: Congress

Published - November 15, 2024 07:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad

Congress has increased its attack on BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao by squarely blaming him for the Lagacharla village incident, where the Vikarabad Collector and other officials were attacked recently.

While addressing the media on Friday, Tourism Corporation Chairman Patel Ramesh Reddy, Roads Development Corporation Chairman Malreddy Ramreddy and MBC Corporation Chairman Jaipal alleged that it was part of “KTR’s plan to destabilise the government”.

They said people were fed up with the ‘hate politics’ being spread by KTR and were wondering why the BRS has stooped to such low-level politics. While the Chief Minister is focussing on providing jobs to youngsters, Mr. Rama Rao’s only job seems to be to defame the government at any cost and stall development.

Mr. Patel Ramesh Reddy reminded how violent acquisition of land for various projects during the BRS rule was. In both cases, BRS was behind the attacks, he said.

Mr. Ramreddy said that Telangana has never witnessed such attacks on officials. Congress fought democratically despite the BRS government clamping down on protests. He argued that BRS leaders were worried about their scams being unearthed and huge debts they had left behind, being exposed. BRS government sold land and looted the State, he alleged.

Mr. Jaipal said that the concern being shown by BRS on land acquisition was fake and wondered whether they had any answer for the lakhs of acres that were fraudulently snatched away from farmers using the Dharani portal. Congress is only concerned about bringing industries to the State and not loot land, like the BRS, he said.

Published - November 15, 2024 07:20 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.