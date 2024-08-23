KTR bats for unbiased action against all structures within FTL buffer zone

BRS working president and former minister K.T. Rama Rao has stated that he would welcome demolition of all constructions and structures falling within the buffer zone of the full tank level (FTL) of twin reservoirs on the outskirts of the city without bias.

When asked by the media about the drive taken up by HYDRAA against illegal structures, including those falling in the FTL buffer zone of Osmansagar and Himayatsagar, particularly the action initiated against ‘his’ farmhouse at Janwada, he reiterated that he did not own any land there but had taken it on lease.

“Commissioner of HYDRAA A.V. Ranganath has all the satellite images. Let the agency identify all structures falling within the buffer of FTL and start demolishing them starting with those belonging to the ruling party,” Mr. Rama Rao said and sought an unbiased action by the agency against all such structures, irrespective of to whom they belonged to.

He explained: “Minster Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy, legislators G. Vivekanand and Patnam Mahender Reddy, senior leader Madhu Yaskhi and many others have their farm houses/residences within the buffer zone of FTL”.

