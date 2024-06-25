KTR attributes “farmer first” policies of BRS for drop in ryots’ suicides in TG

The biggest achievement of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government led by K. Chandrasekhar Rao till recently was its “farmer first” policy through which the government had several initiatives for the welfare of farmers and development of the agriculture sector, working president of the BRS K.T. Rama Rao has said.

All such initiatives have resulted in bringing down the distress deaths and suicides of farmers in Telangana, Mr. Rama Rao said tagging the National Crime Records Bureau data on accidental deaths and suicides in the country from 2015 to 2022. Suicides of farmers in Telangana which constituted 11% of total accidental deaths and suicides in the country in 2015 have drastically come down to 1.57% in 2022 with a gradual decrease as the impact of government interventions and initiatives percolated.

He stated that the “farmer first” approach was not a mere slogan but was backed by several revolutionary initiatives such as giving investment support/input assistance under the Rythu Bandhu scheme with a total disbursement of ₹73,000 crore for 11 crop seasons to about 70 lakh landholding farmers every season, he said in a social media post on Tuesday.

Another first-of-its-kind initiative was Rythu Bhima life insurance scheme for all landholding farmers up to the age of 60 years with a claim amount of ₹5 lakh, irrespective of the cause of death. The insurance claim was settled in a week’s time with all documentation and information collection being the responsibility of the agriculture department officials, he explained.

Further, two tranches of farm loan waiver had provided debt relief of about ₹25,000 crore to farmers and uninterrupted power supply to agricultural pump-sets had played a key role in improving the foodgrains production in the State. Rejuvenation of thousands of lakes/irrigation tanks under Mission Kakatiya and major irrigation projects such as Kaleshwaram had made Telangana a leading foodgrains producer in the country, the BRS working president said.

On Emergency

In another post on social media, he said it was on the same day (June 25) 49 years ago that the Congress had curtailed civil liberties, democratic rights and stifled public voices by imposing Emergency in the country. Decades later, Congress’s onslaught on democracy was continuing in Parliament as its leaders held copies of the Constitution in their hands, but a couple of kilometers away, in the party head office, they were encouraging defections and killing the spirit of the Constitution. He dubbed Congress as the epitome of hypocrisy.