KTR assures help to Telugu students at NIT Srinagar

Telugu students at NIT Srinagar are in a grip of fear, with some of them sending messages to Telangana Rashtra Samithi working president K.T. Rama Rao for help to leave the campus in view of rumours that the Central government may take a ‘huge’ decision on Kashmir, leading to possible violence in the Valley.

The rumours were further fuelled by a reported advisory from the government to NIT to suspend classes.

Mr. Rama Rao tweeted about the students’ concern and promised them help. He assured them that the information had been passed on to the Telangana officials and they would reach out to them.

He said any student or parent requiring assistance could call Resident Commissioner Vedantam Suri at Telangana Bhavan, New Delhi, on 011-2338 2041 or 99682 99337 .

The Kashmir Walla reported: “In the wake of the ongoing situation in Kashmir, the National Institute of Technology, Srinagar has suspended classwork for all courses on Friday, till further order. The order on suspension of classwork was issued in accordance with the instructions received from the district administration, Srinagar.”

Meanwhile, Greater Kashmir newspaper reported that the Srinagar administration had not asked for suspension of classes.

The newspaper reported: “The Srinagar administration has sought to put on record that the reason cited for suspending classwork in its notice is a case of miscommunication where NIT Srinagar mistook advice for watchfulness issued to all educational institutions in the district in view of the prevailing situation for an instruction to suspend classwork. It said the decision to suspend classwork is the institute’s own, adding that no instructions for suspension of classwork or closure of the institute were issued from the district administration.”