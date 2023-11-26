KTR asks youth to not fall in Congress’s trap over govt. job vacancies in State

November 26, 2023 02:07 pm | Updated 02:07 pm IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao on Sunday asked AICC leader Rahul Gandhi to show one State where more number of government jobs were filled than in Telangana since 2014.

Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad on Sunday, he said Telangana Government had filled more than 1.6 lakh job vacancies since 2014 against just about 10,000 during the previous 10-year Congress rule. “However, Congress leaders were spreading misinformation to deceive youth. He cautioned the unemployed youth not to fall in the trap of an unemployed Congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi and A. Revanth Reddy,” KTR said.

Mr. Rao assured that he would sit with the unemployed youth in Ashok Nagar along with officials of the State Government on December 4 and would discuss about job calendar. He sought to know what Mr. Gandhi and Mr. Reddy know about entrance tests and interviews as they had never appeared for one and did any job.

“One is born with the golden spoon and another with blackmail trait,” Mr. Rao said stating that he knew personally the hard work one puts in to get a job.

On repeatedly citing Karnataka as an example by the Congress leaders in the poll campaign in Telangana, Mr. Rama Rao sought to know why the Congress Government had not issued a single notification for recruitment even six months after coming to power with the promise of filling 2.5 lakh government jobs in the first year.

He reiterated that the BRS would oppose the Uniform Civil Code Bill tooth and nail if it was brought in by the BJP Government. On the IT raids in the State, he said, “They had also taken place on the relatives of BRS leaders P. Sabitha Indra Reddy, P. Rohtih Reddy, N. Bhaskar Rao and others but the Congress leaders were portraying it as if they were raids only on them.”

The BRS leader also accused the Congress of having some tacit understanding with BJP as it had fielded dummy candidates in Goshamahal, Karimnagar and Korutla where key BJP leaders T. Raja Singh, Bandi Sanjay and Dharmapuri Arvind, respectively, were in the fray. The BRS would defeat them all, he said.

Deeksha Diwas

On ‘deeksha diwas’ celebrated by BRS every year on November 29 to commemorate the day on which party president K. Chandrasekhar Rao went on an indefinite hunger strike in 2009 KTR said, “It was KCR who asked people to stone him to death. All party ranks should celebrate the day across the State.”