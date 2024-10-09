GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KTR asks Rahul Gandhi to fulfill promises made to youth

Published - October 09, 2024 06:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao targeted Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi asking him to visit Telangana and ensure that the government fulfilled two lakh jobs as promised.

On the day Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy distributed appointment letters to 11,000 teachers, KTR took to ‘X’ and asked Mr. Gandhi where were the two lakh jobs as promised by him when he visited Ashok Nagar, a hub of job coaching centres, before the Assembly elections.

KTR also recalled ₹5 lakh assistance under the ‘Yuva Vikasam’ scheme and revamp of the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) as promised within a year of coming to power.

Mr. Gandhi, who visited Hyderabad in November 2023, charged the then BRS government with failing the unemployed youth by not filling up jobs in their 10-year rule. Mr. Gandhi had then assured that the Congress would be a ‘People’s Government’ and it was his guarantee that Congress would fulfil the promises made to the unemployed youth.

