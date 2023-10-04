ADVERTISEMENT

KTR asks PM about fate of 3 major promises made to Telangana

October 04, 2023 09:00 am | Updated 08:39 am IST - hyderabad

Taking to a social media platform to raise the issues, Mr.Rama Rao said the Centre was keeping mum on the promises of establishing a railway coach factory at Kazipet, an integrated steel plant at Bayyaram and giving national project status to Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme

The Hindu Bureau

He pointed out that the Prime Minister had taken away the railway coach factory to Gujarat by denying the same to Telangana and shelved the ITIR project given to Hyderabad by the previous government at the Centre. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

hyderabad

What happened to three major promises made to Telangana, Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president K.T.Rama Rao has questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited the State for the second time in three days on Tuesday.

Taking to a social media platform to raise the issues, Mr.Rama Rao said the Centre was keeping mum on the promises of establishing a railway coach factory at Kazipet, an integrated steel plant at Bayyaram and giving national project status to Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme.

He pointed out that the Prime Minister had taken away the railway coach factory to Gujarat by denying the same to Telangana and shelved the ITIR project given to Hyderabad by the previous government at the Centre. He sought to know what happened to his promise of doubling the farmers’ income by 2022 and giving 2 crore new jobs every year.

The BRS leader said the announcement on Turmeric Board was also on the lines of reservation for women in the law-making bodies with no certainty as to when they would come into existence.

