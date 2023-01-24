KTR asks people to support BRS for a hat-trick win to carry on good work

January 24, 2023 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Minister for Industries, IT and Urban Development and working president of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) K.T Rama Rao has asked the people to support the performing government led by K. Chandrasekhar Rao whenever elections are held in the State.

Speaking at a ‘Pragati Nivedana’ public meeting held at Narayanpet after participating in several development programmes there, he urged the people to ensure a hat-trick win to BRS (TRS) in Telangana so that the good work being done was continued and taken to a logical conclusion. Apart from inaugurating the district office of BRS, he laid foundation stone and inaugurated development works worth ₹196 crore.

Mr. Rama Rao assured the people that it was the responsibility of the KCR government to complete the Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation project to irrigate the uplands of Narayanpet in spite of hurdles being created by the Centre along with some other individuals. He suggested the people to shun those who were working against farmers and trying to make electoral gains in the name of religion.

Alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was against transforimng the lives of combined Palamuru people by denying water for irrigation, he said it was the responsibility of the Centre to settle the water shares of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in the allocation of 811 tmcft allocation to combined Andhra Pradesh. The Centre had no time even to write to the KWDT-II to take up the matter afresh even after a request made by Telangana under Section 3 of the ISRWD Act.

Accusing the BJP of having a cynical mindset to trouble people with a wish that people would revolt against the incumbent government only with such situation, Mr. Rama Rao said in spite of the hurdles being created by Congress and BJP by filing petitions in courts and tribunals, the BRS government was able to create an irrigation potential of 11 lakh acres afresh since 2014.

He sought to know on what grounds the BJP and the Prime Minister would seek the support of Palamuru people in the next elections. He alleged that the Centre was also planning to impose tax on agricultural income if the indication given by the economic advisor to the Prime Minister Bibek Debroy was true.

Alleging that the Modi government had written off bank debt of corporate companies worth ₹12 lakh crore, Mr. Rama Rao challenged the BJP leaders that he would quit as Minister in case he was proved wrong.